kargil-vijay-diwas-symbol-of-country’s-pride:-pm-modi

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of
Kargil Vijay Diwas
, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland.
On July 26, 1999, the
Indian Army
had announced the successful culmination of “Operation Vijay”, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of
Kargil
in Ladakh.
The day is observed as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ to commemorate
India’s victory over Pakistan
in the war.
“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of ‘Maa Bharati’. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland. Jai Hind,” PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1658804386000