Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of country’s pride: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of

Kargil Vijay Diwas

, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland.

On July 26, 1999, the

Indian Army

had announced the successful culmination of “Operation Vijay”, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of

Kargil

in Ladakh.

The day is observed as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ to commemorate

India’s victory over Pakistan

in the war.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of ‘Maa Bharati’. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland. Jai Hind,” PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

कारगिल विजय दिवस मां भारती की आन-बान और शान का प्रतीक है। इस अवसर पर मातृभूमि की रक्षा में पराक्रम की पराकाष्ठा कर… https://t.co/xSVXMym3cj

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1658804386000


