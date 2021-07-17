Karen Gillan Reveals Who She Wants To Star In Gunpowder Milkshake 2 – Screen Rant

Gunpowder Milkshake star Karen Gillan has revealed which actresses she would like to join the sequel. Gillan leads an all-star cast in the female-led action film as assassin Sam who is forced to team up with her mother, Lena Headey, and her associates, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino, to protect a young girl from a powerful crime organization. Gunpowder Milkshake released on July 14 on Netflix to mixed reviews with some criticizing its lack of substance while others praised the film’s action sequences and escapism.

Best known for playing Amy Pond in Doctor Who and Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Gillan is set to reprise her role as the latter in next year’s Thor: Love and Thunder alongside other members of the Guardians. She will also return in James Gunn’s long-awaited third Guardians of the Galaxy film due for release in 2023. While that is set to be Gunn’s final Guardians film, as well as other cast members like Dave Bautista, Gillan has recently expressed that she would love to keep playing Nebula in the MCU.

Nebula isn’t the only role Gillan is enthusiastic to reprise, expressing her excitement for the Gunpowder Milkshake sequel that was recently announced by StudioCanal while at Cannes. Although it’s still early days, that hasn’t ceased any speculation for the sequel, with even Gillan expressing who she would love to have join the sequel. Speaking to CinemaBlend, Gillan said she would love for both French actress Isabelle Huppert and X-Men’s Jennifer Lawrence to join the cast, describing the latter as “one of the greatest screen actresses that we have.” Gillan’s full statement can be read below:

“Where do I even begin? There’s so many actresses! We could go Isabelle Huppert if we wanted a French actress. Or, I love Jennifer Lawrence. I think she is one of the greatest screen actresses that we have. Who else do I love? I love so many people. Meryl Streep. Can we bring in Meryl? Can [Meryl Streep] be a nemesis that becomes an ally over the course of the movie? Yeah, then she can be in the next one, you know? Because we don’t want to get rid of her. You do not get rid of Meryl.”

Interestingly, Gillan also put forward Meryl Streep, but insisted that it would have to be for multiple films because “you do not get rid of Meryl,” which is understandable considering that Streep is widely believed to be one of the greatest actresses in the world. All three of Gillan’s picks would be hefty names to add to an already stacked cast, with all three having been nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards at some point in their careers. Both Streep and Lawrence won the award in that category – Lawrence for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013 and Streep three times. Although Huppert didn’t win for her role in 2016’s Elle, she does hold the record for most nominated actress for the César Awards, which she has won twice.

It would certainly be interesting to see how these actresses would fare in the action-heavy sequel to Gunpowder Milkshake. Lawrence seems like an obvious choice having experience in similar roles from both her own assassin-orientated action film Red Sparrow in 2018, as well as Mystique in four X-Men films. By contrast, neither Huppert or Streep have played action-focused roles so it would certainly make for a change of pace for both actresses. If Gillan were to somehow get her way, it would surely turn things up a notch in a the Gunpowder Milkshake sequel.

