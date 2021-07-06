Karen Gillan Gets Scared By Lena Headey in Gunpowder Milkshake BTS Video – Screen Rant

The stars of Gunpowder Milkshake have fun behind the scenes, with a new video showing Lena Headey’s attempts to “scare” Karen Gillan. Directed by Navot Papushado, Gunpowder Milkshake was first announced in 2018. Also co-written by Papushado (alongside Ehud Lavski), filming took place throughout 2019. With Gillan and Headey signing on to play central roles, Gunpowder Milkshake will be among the movies and TV shows released by Netflix in July. It will also receive a brief theatrical release in some territories.

Guardian’s of the Galaxy‘s Gillan plays the role of Sam, a renowned and cold-blooded hitwoman. After unleashing a gang war with one of her missions, putting the 8-year-old Emily (Chloe Coleman) in danger, Sam is forced to go rogue to protect her. The fateful decision ultimately reunites her with her estranged mother, and fellow assassin, Scarlet (played by Headey). Together they will aim to bring down the organization headed by Paul Giamatti’s crime lord. They are also joined by Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino.

Taking to Instagram, a new post from Gillan reveals some of the fun antics that took place behind the scenes on Gunpowder Milkshake. In the clip, Headey can be seen clearly planning something mischievous before vanishing. It then goes on to reveal that she’s snuck into Gillan’s room, where the actress is taking a nap. Sneakily laying herself alongside her, Headey then attempts to take a surreptitious selfie of the pair, only for Gillan to wake up and scream in shock. A second video included in the post reveals the moment to be a thoroughly pre-planned spot of silliness, however. With Gillan unable to contain her glee enough to produce a scream, it effectively makes it the blooper version. Check out both below:

Alongside a popular turn as companion Amy Pond on multiple seasons of Doctor Who, Gillan is best known for playing Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and the wider MCU. Having survived the infamous snap of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his later attack, Nebula will return alongside the rest of the titular Guardians for a third installment. On top of that, she’ll feature briefly in Thor: Love and Thunder, which Gillan describes as “bonkers“. Gillian also has several other films in the pipeline, including Dual, also starring Aaron Paul.

Despite a career full of many noteworthy roles, meanwhile, Headey is no doubt most widely recognized for playing the infamous Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones. After a lengthy run as one of the fantasy epic’s primary antagonists, Cersei meets an unceremonious end that disappointed fans and even Headey herself — who wanted a better death for Cersei. Fortunately, Gunpowder Milkshake looks set to offer a lot more direct action for Headey and more explosive ends for any characters not fortunate enough to make it out alive. Equally, she clearly had a lot of fun working with Gillan. As well as being a testament to that fact, the video will likely have fans eager to see even more of their dynamic in Gunpowder Milkshake.

