Kareeena Kapoor Khan’s Lebanese Meal Is The Mid-Week Motivation We Need – NDTV Food

Lebanese cuisine has definitely become all the rage these days. From Hummus to Pita bread, Falafel to Baba Ganoush – there are so many wonderful creations that the cuisine has to offer. Apart from its variety and delicious recipes, the Lebanese cuisine is also supposed to be one of the healthiest in the world. It came as no surprise when actress Kareena Kapoor Khan too expressed her love for the cuisine. In a recent Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us a glimpse of a hearty Lebanese meal that she got to sample recently, and it’s giving us serious mid-week motivation. Take a look:

“Best Lebanese Food!!! Yummyy,” wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan in her Instagram story. She also gave a shoutout to the Mumbai-based restaurant and chef who made the delicious Lebanese meal. In the picture that she shared, we could spot lots of different Lebanese breads and dips. There were also black and green olives as part of the meal. An assortment of kebabs and grilled vegetables was served to complete the meal.

Those who follow the actress closely would be well-aware that she is a fan of eating all things clean and healthy. She recently devoured a healthy middle eastern fare which was completely vegan and gluten-free. Even her weeknight dinners are super healthy and clean, as we saw in her recent Instagram story. “Monday night clean,” was what she wrote in the caption of the story. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been growing some healthy ingredients in her very own kitchen garden. The actress has incorporated her healthy eating habits in her son Taimur Ali Khan as well. What did you think of Kareena Kapoor’s foodie diaries? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.