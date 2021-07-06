Karan Johar to direct Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in `Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` – WION

Johar tweeted on Tuesday, “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy.”

Karan Johar is returning to the director’s chair after 5 long years. The filmmaker announced his new project- ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ on Tuesday on social media which will reunite ‘Gully Boy’ pair- Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. pic.twitter.com/vZzGbvv6nS

The film also reportedly stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi although no formal announcement has been made so far about their casting.

Johar’s last directed ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai in the lead.

Johar, whose production house Dharma Productions, has over the years become one of the leading producers of content in India, has stayed away from direction for a five years and instead focused on backing new directors.

Johar has made in the past Bollywood blockbusters like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum’, ‘Student Of The Year’ and ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’.

The film is expected to go on floors later this year.