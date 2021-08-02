Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh’s Bachpan Ka Pyaar recreation terrifies fan, runs away without taking photo. Watch – The Indian Express









Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma’s singing terrified a fan into running away (Photo:Instagram/ Kapil Sharma, Sony)

Trust comedians Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh to entertain every time they appear together. This time, the two managed to terrify a fan as they gave their own rendition of the viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar song in a new video that was shared on his Instagram stories. In the hilarious video, the fan ran away without taking a photo with them, even as they called after her.

In the clip, Kapil and Bharti are sitting in a car, singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar. She turns the camera towards a woman, who runs away and says, “Yeh hai jaaneman. Kahaan bhaag rahi ho? Ruko, ruko. Photo toh khichao (She is our sweetheart. Where are you running off to? Wait, at least click a picture)!” “Fun with fans,” the caption read, along with a heart emoji. Kapil and Bharti’s video went viral on social media.

Last month, Kapil announced that his show The Kapil Sharma Show would be returning with a new season, featuring Bharti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. Reportedly, Bharti took a 50% cut for the show, due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview to Times Of India, she said that she felt ‘the pinch’ like everyone else.

Kapil and Bharti’s take on the song has gone viral. The Bachpan Ka Pyar song first came into prominence as a young boy was seen singing it in his classroom. The viral video was originally shot in 2019 and recorded by his teacher. In the clip, the boy, identified as Sahdev Dirdo, is seen wearing a blue school uniform and confidently singing the song. The song surfaced online and became an instant social media trend. Dirdo was recently felicitated by the state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

“I also negotiated a lot over it. However, when I reflected on the recent times and what has unfolded in the last year, I realised itna kaam band ho gaya hai. TV and shows ko sponsors nahi mil rahe hain toh channels kahaan se paisa laayein (Work has shut down, channels have lost sponsors). Everyone is trying to get back on their feet. Once we generate good ratings, sponsors will automatically come back and our fee will also be raised,” she said.

While fans wait for the show to return, Sumona Chakravarti’s absence from the promos has been noted by worried fans. Sumona, who played the role of Kapil’s wife Bhuri on the show, had shared a cryptic message that hinted she might not be a part of the comedy show anymore. Sumona had mentioned about how to ‘move on’ from a situation. Neither Sumona nor the makers of Kapil’s show have commented on her absence from promos till now.

The Kapil Sharma Show went off air earlier this year, as Kapil wanted to spend more time with his wife Ginny Chatrath and their daughter Anayra and newborn son Trishaan.