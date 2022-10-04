Kanye West’s ‘white lives matter’ shirt sparks YZY fashion show chaos

Kanye West sparked controversy with his YZY Paris Fashion Week show, as he arrived wearing a black sweatshirt with the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ written across the back, with an image of Pope John Paul II printed on the front.

Posing alongside Kanye, 43, was far-right commentator Candace Owens, who sported a white sweatshirt with the same slogan plastered across.

Candace has previously referred to Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, as a “prostitute” following Ray J’s claim that Kim and her mother Kris Jenner, had orchestrated the release of Kim and Ray J’s sex tape as though it were “an album.”

Kanye unveiled his controversial collection at Paris Fashion Week

(Image: Pichichipixx/SplashNews.com)

Some fans have questioned why Kanye would invite someone who has talked this way about the mother of his children to his fashion show.

When the show began, models including Bob Marley’s granddaughter, Selah Marley, walked the catwalk wearing clothes emblazoned with ‘White Lives Matter.’

Supermodel Naomi Campbell closed the show, however she did not wear the controversial slogan.

Opening his show, Kanye told the audience: “Everyone here knows that I am the leader … you can’t manage me. This is an unmanageable situation.”

Kanye posed alongside controversial far-right commentator Candace Owens

(Image: Twitter/Candace Owens)

In the audience was actor and model Jaden Smith, who posted a number of tweets about the show as he revealed that he walked out in protest at the statements made.

His first tweet reads: “I Had To Dip Lol” which he followed with “I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out” and “Black Lives Matter”.

In an apparent response to Kanye’s opening statement, Jaden wrote: “True Leaders Lead.”

Other fashion insiders have also criticised Kanye, including Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a stylist and global Vogue contributing editor, who wrote: Here come the bulls**t. I’m fuming.”

Opening his show the rapper announced: “This is an unmanageable situation”

(Image: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com)

In response to her criticism , anye has posted pictures of Gabriella on Instagram, encouraging his fans to attack the fashion editor.

Some have been quick to defend Gabriella, with one writing: “No need to put down a black queen . Be a good person & have a good heart.”

Another wrote: “Dawg just go enjoy your billions, spend time with your children and disappear dude.”

Kanye posted this statement to his Instagram Stories

(Image: Instagram/Kanye West)

And a third referenced Kanye’s mother, commenting: “What would Donda think about you bullying this woman?”

In further response to the backlash surrounding his show, Kanye posted to his Instagram story, writing: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam, now it’s over, you’re welcome.”

This isn’t the only controversy Kanye has sparked during Paris Fashion Week, with some fans criticising him and Kim for letting their nine year old daughter North West wear a full leather face mask.

