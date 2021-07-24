July 23, 2021 | 8:44pm

Kanye West covered his face at a listening party for his upcoming album “Donda.” Getty Images for Universal Music

Welcome to Heartbreak.

Or at least to an empty wallet, if you were peckish at Kanye West’s “Donda” listening party on Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

A photo of the purported menu for the event went viral Friday for its eye-watering prices, like all-beef kosher hotdogs for $40 and $45 for cookies and brownies.

Other fare offered: sweet and salty kettle corn for $35, chicken tenders for $50, and an assorted snack basket for $65.

Naturally, Twitter had a field day. Some users defended the rapper, saying that the prices were for the suites at the stadium and therefore reflected multiple items; others just made fun of it.

“Kanye sure know how to make you feel poor,” joked one, while another wrote that the hot dog “better be made with Waygu, Hand picked truffles and gold flakes.”

Earlier this week the “Closed on Sunday” rapper, 44, donated 5,000 tickets to several Atlanta-area HBCU’s including Morehouse College and Spelman College.

“Lol it make sense why “donated” them tickets now… he knew he was gonna make that money back,” another Twitter user slyly noted.

It’s not the first time West has been in hot water over food prices at his events.

In 2019 he was roundly criticized for the food offerings at a “Brunchella” reception before a service he gave in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The event was free, but the $55 charged for the paltry brunch drew howls from attendees and demands to have their money refunded.

Thursday’s extravaganza — attended by VIPs like West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian (and their four kids), Shaquille O’Neal, CeeLo Green, and Big Boi — was to celebrate the release of his 10th studio album “Donda,” named after his beloved mother Donda West, who died in 2007. The album was supposed to be released to the public Friday night but has yet to materialize.

A rep for West did not reply for comment.