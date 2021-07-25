Kanye West Reportedly Booted From Atlanta United Seats After ‘Moving Into’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium To Finish ‘Donda’ Album – Radar Online

Kanye West was reportedly asked to leave when he showed up at the Atlanta United soccer game, which took place in his new home — the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Article continues below advertisement

The 44-year-old rapper took time out of attempting to complete his album, Donda, to attend the Saturday night game.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian‘s soon-to-be ex-husband made heads turn when he strolled throughout the stadium wearing the same garb he wore to his listening party on Thursday.

In clips posted on social media, Kanye can be seen walking up and down the stadium aisles with a nude-colored nylon mask around his entire face.

Article continues below advertisement

Rocking red faux leather-looking pants and a matching puffer jacket, the Jesus Is King rapper looked completely unfazed as fans screamed his name out in the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking a few seconds to look up off his phone, Kanye even seemed to acknowledge a few of them.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

But all hell broke loose when a New York-based writer claimed the Grammy winner and his team were kicked out of seats that apparently didn’t belong to them at all.

Snapping a picture of Kanye in his getup from behind, Charles Bethea wrote, “My buddy just kicked Kanye & crew out of his seats at the Atlanta United game. Kanye was nonplussed.”

Article continues below advertisement

The rapper’s shocking soccer appearance might not be that random at all, considering he now reportedly lives in the stadium where the game took place.

According to reports, Kanye is so determined to finish his tenth studio album that he decided to move into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim’s estranged husband is making himself right at home too.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

He’s allegedly created living quarters for him and his team, studio space to finish up work, and he’s hired a chef to book all of his meals.

Article continues below advertisement

The reason behind Kanye’s move? He was allegedly so inspired by the crowd at his Donda listening party that he decided to stay in A-Town and let the magic happen.

After failing to deliver his album on Friday, Kanye set his release goal on August 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Regardless of how many fans he disappoints, Kanye still has Kim and his kids’ support.