Kanye West delays the release of his forthcoming album Donda until August – Daily Mail

Kanye West’s fans may have to wait two more weeks to hear his highly anticipated 10th studio album Donda.

On Friday, the social media star Justin Laboy tweeted that West was delaying the already long-delayed album until August 6 in order to ‘put out the best possible product without rushing anything.’

Earlier on Thursday, the 44-year-old rap superstar premiered a version of the album to a massive crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



Laboy, who has been publicizing Donda in recent weeks and claimed to have heard it in full, tweeted on Friday evening that the album had been delayed.

It was previously announced that they album would be released digitally on Friday, following the listening party the day before.

‘Kanye West will move the release date of Donda to August 6th,’ Laboy tweeted. ‘Thanks for your patience [heart emoji] He wants to give his fans the best possible product without rushing anything. He loves yall with all of his heart. God bless #Donda #respectfully.’

Fans already expected some kind of a delay after the album failed to materialize at midnight on Friday, when new music is usually released digitally.

The disappointed users took to Twitter to express their frustration with having to wait two more weeks before sampling Donda.

On Twitter user shared a humorous video of a man applying clown makeup and captioned it, ‘Me thinking I was gonna wake up to a new Kanye West album #DONDA.’

Another person used the popular Anakin and Padmé meme from Attack Of The Clones to dramatize the delayed album release.

‘How Kanye got us all feeling rn,’ they wrote.

One user imagined a conversation between ‘regular folks’ and ‘Kanye fans.’

‘Regular folks: Where’s that new Kanye album it was supposed to be out today.’

For Kanye fans, they used a still of James Franco from The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs asking ‘First time?’ referencing previous delays on West’s albums, particularly 2016’s The Life Of Pablo, which he even tinkered with after releasing.

Another Twitter user joked that Kanye forgot to release the album because he fell asleep.

Donda is named after the rapper’s late mother Dr. Donda C. West, who was an English professor before she retired to focus on managing his early career.

West’s mother died on November 10, 2007, after going under the knife for liposuction and mammoplasty.

A coroner’s report determined that she died of a heart attack as a result of heart disease and factors related to the surgery.

West hadn’t gotten medical clearance for her cosmetic procedures, which might have shown she was in danger due to her coronary artery disease.

Her death spurred the passage of the Donda West Plastic Surgery Law in California, which requires people planning to get cosmetic surgery to receive a physical examination first in order to determine that they’re healthy enough for surgery.

The delay in Donda is likely to take care of technical details before it’s shared with the public.

Some listeners at the listening party speculated that the album hadn’t been fully mixed and mastered, and Kanye has previously worked right up until the last minute on past albums including The Life Of Pablo and Yeezy.

The rapper and producer Malik Yusef, who has collaborated with Kanye on the vast majority of his albums, confirmed on Friday that work was still being done on Donda.

‘Still working but almost done, we appreciate y’all patience on bro nem #DONDA #badkids #goodmusic,’ he wrote, while posting a photo of a bad reading ‘Production’ and featuring a photo of a young girl, which may have been West’s mother as a child.