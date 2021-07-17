Kanye West collaborates on Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album – MARCA.com

Pop Smoke‘s second posthumous album has dropped just a number of weeks after its official release date was revealed, and it includes appearances from Kanye West, Pharrell, Dua Lipa and other big names.

The album, ‘Faith‘, is a 20-song project and comes around a year after the artist’s debut album, ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon‘.

Much like Pop Smoke‘s first album, ‘Faith‘ is full of big names. Kanye West, Pusha-T, Kid Cudi, Pharrell, Future, 21 Savage, Dua Lipa and Rick Ross all made an appearance. As do Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Quavo, Swae Lee and others.

The late rapper, who was killed in February 2020 aged just 20, has appeared on a number of releases already this year, including with Migos, Polo G, Five Foreign, ASAP Rocky, Skepta, Juicy J and Project Pat.

A high bar

‘Faith‘ will look to continue Pop Smoke‘s legacy after ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon‘ impressed, with the debut album winning five times at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The tracklist for ‘Faith’

1. Good News.

2. More Time.

3. Tell the Vision ft. Kanye West, Pusha T.

4. Manslaughter ft. Rick Ross, The-Dream.

5. Bout a Million ft. 42 Dugg, 21 Savage.

6. Brush Em ft. Rah Swish.

7. Top Shotta ft. Pusha T, Travi, Beam, The Neptunes.

8. 30 ft. Bizzy Banks.

9. Beat the Speaker.

10. Coupe.

11. What’s Crackin ft. Takeoff.

12. Genius ft. Lil Tjay, Swae Lee.

13. Mr. Jones ft. Future.

14. Woo Baby Interlude.

15. Woo Baby ft. Chris Brown.

16. Demeanor ft. Dua Lipa.

17. Spoiled ft. Pharrell.

18. 8-Ball ft. Kid Cudi.

19. Back Door ft. Quavo, Kodak Black.

20. Merci Beaucoup.