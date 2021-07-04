Kanu’s arrest: IPOB, ESN in disarray as key actors go into hiding – The Nation Newspaper

By Nwanosike Onu, Awka; Chris Njoku, Owerri; Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki and Sunny Nwankwo, Aba

All is not well in the camps of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) following last weekend’s re-arrest of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, the recent clampdown on key actors in the secession agitation of the group and the dismantling of some of ESN’s camps.

Many foot soldiers of the two groups have gone into hiding while attacks on public buildings, especially police stations, have stopped for some time now.

Such attacks had been quite frequent across the Southeast since the April 6, 2021 raid of the Owerri Correctional Centre during which 1,844 inmates were set free and the building set ablaze.

For much of April, May and the early part of June, it was one attack after the other including the killing of many security personnel.

On April 24, gunmen set ablaze the Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma but IPOB, on the same day lost Kanu’s deputy, Ikonso, during a gun battle with a security team.

Six other ESN commanders were also killed in the gun battle.

The military and the police subsequently raided and dismantled suspected training camps of IPOB/ESN. Dozens of militants were killed during the raids.

Investigation by The Nation showed that members of the ESN have abandoned their camps at Orlu, Orsu, Aboh Mbaise and Ikeduru local government areas all in Imo State.

Many of them have gone underground, although some said they would return stronger and that the arrest of Kanu would not stop IPOB from pressing on with its agitation for the creation of Biafra Republic.

An IPOB member in Imo State who gave his name simply as Augustine said they “are still studying the situation.”

He vowed that under no circumstance would they abandon the struggle to actualise Biafra.”

Some other IPOB members in Awka, Anambra State, who do not want their names in print, said the clampdown on them has only emboldened them.

They vowed to fight back if Kanu is not given a fair trial by the federal government.

One of them, who gave his first name as Uche, said: “ESN members are watching proceedings. We are not afraid of anything. If they want war, we give it to them. But if they want peace, we’re also ready.

“As long as northerners are still standing with Pantami, Gumi, Miyetti Allah, etc, we will stand with Nnamdi Kanu who has not done anything wrong.

“Nnamdi Kanu is not the problem. He is just a product of it. Dead or alive, he has written his name in gold. His name will outlive him. Kanu is the most popular Igbo man alive today with humongous following.

“Protests will be held about him across the globe. Embassies will discuss him. Whether you’re praising him or criticising him, the most important thing is that he is being discussed.”

An IPOB member in Ebonyi State, Okwuchukwu Mbaka, said the group was still intact despite Kanu’s arrest.

He said: “This is not the first time our leader would be arrested. When he was arrested before, we didn’t disintegrate. IPOB has a chain of command and several departments.

“You see, what people don’t understand, especially the Nigerian government, is that IPOB is highly organised.

“They thought that they would weaken us if they arrest him, but they will be surprised. I tell you our operations and activities have never stopped for one minute despite our leader’s arrest.

“All the departments are working, including ESN. We will not back down. The arrest has rather strengthened our resolve to continue the fight.”

A member in Aba said it would amount to a mistake for anyone to think ” IPOB will scatter because Nnamdi Kanu is not here.”

He added: “Let us assume that Kanu isn’t alive, does it mean that the agitation for the actualization of Biafra will die?

“IPOB is bigger than one person and I want to assure you that it has made us more united than being broken.

“We didn’t see it coming, no. Is IPOB functioning since that time? The answer is simply yes.

“Tell those who are waiting for our downfall that we are stronger than they think. ESN is the security wing of IPOB. It is functioning and no one can break us.

“You cannot push someone to the wall and expect that the person will remain under your grip on the wall. They have pushed us to the wall and we will definitely bounce back.

“We are only warning them to be careful with Nnmadi Kanu. Should anything happen to him in detention, they should be ready to face the consequences of their actions.”