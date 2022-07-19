kanu-reacts-as-ebubeagu-kills-7-imo-youths,-blasts-uzodinma,-umahi

The younger brother to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Kingsley Kanunta Kanu has reacted to the killing of seven youths in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State by operatives of Ebubeagu security outfit.

Reports have it that operatives of Ebubeagu security outfit had killed the seven youths while returning from a traditional wedding in Awomama.

However, Kanu condemned the killing of the youths.

In a tweet, Kanu accused Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi States of “competing in killing Igbo youths.”

“The massacre of 14 innocent #Biafran youths in Awo Omamma by Gov Uzodinma’s Ebubeagu militia in Imo state today is unacceptable and must be condemned.

“@Govhopeuzodinma and @DaveUmahi are competing in killing #BiafranYouths,” he tweeted.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the incident.

Abattam disclosed that Mohammed Ahmed Barde, the Commissioner of Police, ordered investigations into the killings.