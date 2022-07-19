Home NEWS Kanu reacts as Ebubeagu kills 7 Imo youths, blasts Uzodinma, Umahi
NEWSNews Africa

Kanu reacts as Ebubeagu kills 7 Imo youths, blasts Uzodinma, Umahi

by News
0 views
kanu-reacts-as-ebubeagu-kills-7-imo-youths,-blasts-uzodinma,-umahi

The younger brother to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Kingsley Kanunta Kanu has reacted to the killing of seven youths in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State by operatives of Ebubeagu security outfit.

Reports have it that operatives of Ebubeagu security outfit had killed the seven youths while returning from a traditional wedding in Awomama.

However, Kanu condemned the killing of the youths.

In a tweet, Kanu accused Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi States of “competing in killing Igbo youths.”

“The massacre of 14 innocent #Biafran youths in Awo Omamma by Gov Uzodinma’s Ebubeagu militia in Imo state today is unacceptable and must be condemned.

“@Govhopeuzodinma and @DaveUmahi are competing in killing #BiafranYouths,” he tweeted.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the incident.

Abattam disclosed that Mohammed Ahmed Barde, the Commissioner of Police, ordered investigations into the killings.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Gunmen kidnap district head in FCT community

EPL: Real reason four Chelsea stars left pre-season...

Osun: Youth council congratulates Adeleke, sends message to...

FG launches Nigerian National Game

Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles know AFCON rivals Wednesday

My good friend – Atiku sends message to...

We’re not soliciting funds for ESN, those donating...

EPL: I want more game time because of...

WAFCON 2022: Waldrum thumbs up gallant Super Falcons...

‘Quick recovery my good friend’ – Tinubu reacts...

Leave a Reply