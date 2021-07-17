The Indigenous People of Biafra has vowed to declare war on all politicians and traditional rulers of South-East extraction, stating that they would never know peace until its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, regains freedom from the custody of the Department of States Services.

IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Friday, rebuked South-East leaders over their silence in the face of Kanu’s ‘current travail.’

The statement, signed by Powerful, read in part, “All along, IPOB has been peaceful while our members are being abducted and killed by security agents. Now, they have abducted our leader and these so-called [Biafran] leaders are keeping sealed lips. It is either they stand with the people or be counted among our enemies.

“Our leader cannot languish in detention while these people will pretend that all is well. Their northern counterparts are shamelessly defending Fulani bandits and terrorists rampaging communities across the country yet these weaklings cannot speak out against the injustice against their own. Enough is enough! No more sitting on the fence. Everyone must declare his/her stance now.

“As long as our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, remains incarcerated in Abuja, all the politicians from ward level to federal level, including traditional rulers, stakeholders and religious leaders will never have peace till he comes out except they wake up now.”

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]