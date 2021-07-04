kansas-city-air-show-keeps-eyes-to-the-sky-as-thunderbirds,-blue-angels-wow-crowd-sunday

For the second day in a row, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performed for the first time at the same civilian air show in the Kansas City metro.
Because of a “last-minute schedule change” the Thunderbirds were able to join the acrobatic show, and the two branches of the military both flew high in the sky at the 2021 Kansas City Air Show at New Century AirCenter near Gardner in southwest Johnson County.
The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team and the U.S. Marines AV-8Bs were also part of the show, presented by Garmin.
Last year’s show was canceled because of COVID-19.
But take a look at photos KC Star photographerJill Toyoshiba captured from the second day of the airshow.
KC Flight
Air Force Thunderbirds
Navy parachute team
