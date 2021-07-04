kansas-city-air-show-keeps-eyes-to-the-sky-as-thunderbirds,-blue-angels-wow-crowd-sunday

For the second day in a row, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performed for the first time at the same civilian air show in the Kansas City metro.

Because of a “last-minute schedule change” the Thunderbirds were able to join the acrobatic show, and the two branches of the military both flew high in the sky at the 2021 Kansas City Air Show at New Century AirCenter near Gardner in southwest Johnson County.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team and the U.S. Marines AV-8Bs were also part of the show, presented by Garmin.

Last year’s show was canceled because of COVID-19.

But take a look at photos KC Star photographerJill Toyoshiba captured from the second day of the airshow.

After the Navy parachute team Leap Frogs performed, “Fat Albert,” the pilot of the C-130 plane that carried them, made a pass and waved at spectators on the second and final day of the 2021 Kansas City Airshow at the New Century AirCenter in New Century, Kansas, July 4, 2021.

Thousands turned out on the second and final day of the 2021 Kansas City Airshow at the New Century AirCenter in New Century, Kansas, July 4, 2021. The 2020 show was cancelled.

Members of KC Flight, a local group who makes their own planes, flew in formation on the second and final day of the 2021 Kansas City Airshow at the New Century AirCenter in New Century, Kansas, July 4, 2021.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds flew in a tight formation as they passed the Blue Angels support C-130 plane on the second and final day of the 2021 Kansas City Airshow at the New Century AirCenter in New Century, Kansas, July 4, 2021. This year, the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels performed at the same show, which is rare.

Spectators watch from the cockpit of a F-18 Hornet as a member of the Navy parachute team Leap Frogs arrives with an American flag during the national anthem on the second and final day of the 2021 Kansas City Airshow at the New Century AirCenter in New Century, Kansas, July 4, 2021.

After the Navy parachute team Leap Frogs performed, “Fat Albert,” the C-130 plane that carried them, flew over Blue Angels and Thunderbirds as it prepared to land on the second and final day of the 2021 Kansas City Airshow at the New Century AirCenter in New Century, Kansas, July 4, 2021.

