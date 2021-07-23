Kano: Prison Service Speaks On Sheikh Abduljabbar Bleeding From The Anus – Naija News

The Kano Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has rubbished reports that Kano-based controversial Sheikh, Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara currently in its custody is terribly sick.

The service in a statement on Thursday said there is no truth in the report that the sheikh or any other person in its custody is seriously ill.

It will be recalled that an earlier report in which the lawyer to the Kano based cleric, Rabiu Abdullahi was quoted, claimed his client’s health condition has been confirmed by a medical consultant from a government hospital in the state.

Abdullahi while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday confirmed that his client has been placed on some medications by health personnel to manage the situation.

“Yes, he is not healthy. He is in a serious health situation because he is even bleeding from the anus,” the lawyer said in part.

But in response, the Nigeria Correctional Service in a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Service, DCP Musbahu Nasarawa, said reports that the cleric is sick in custody is simply a figment of the imagination of the author and also an attempt to create civil disobedience in Kano.

“Our attention has been drawn to a malicious and false report in public domain that Kano-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, who is in our custody, is seriously ill.”

“The service wishes to inform the public that the said Sheikh, as well as other inmates of custodial centres in the state are hale and hearty. The Service prioritizes the medical and health welfare of all inmates,” he said.

Meanwhile, former presidential aide and prominent Journalist, Reuben Abati has queried Obi Cubana’s lavish burial ceremony which recently held at Oba, Anambra State over the weekend.

The journalist in a write up on Wednesday expressed his displeasure, wondering why nothing was heard of Obi Cubana’s family members during the much talked about burial.

Abati also raised many issues concerning the lavish burial including how Obi Cubana made much money and how much tax he pays to the Nigerian government.











