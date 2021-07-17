The village head of Butu-Butu in Rimingado Local Government, LGA, Kano State, Abubakar Sa’adu, has been suspended by the Karaye emirate for selling land to Fulani herdsmen.

Ibrahim Abubakar is the Emir of Karaye, one of the four new emirates created by Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.

This was contained in a statement by Haruna Muhammad Gunduwawa, the spokesperson of the emirate.

“The Fulani migrants built a mosque on the land without following the due process which ignites conflict with the host community,” the statement reads.

The statement added that while the suspension lasts, a proper investigation will be carried out by a committee set up by the emirate to look into the allegations against the traditional ruler.

“The District Head of Rimingado, Auwalu Ahmad Tukur (Magajin Rafin Karaye) had earlier written a petition to the Emir of Karaye, Ibrahim Abubakar II reporting the wrongdoing of the village head.”

“The village head was cautioned by both the District Head office and Rimin Gado local government council on selling the land.”

Meanwhile, the emirate has deployed Habibu Umar, the Madakin Shamaki, to oversee the affairs of the village pending the outcome of the investigation.