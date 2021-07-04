Kano is home to Nigerians – Osinbajo says at Emir Bayero’s coronation

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says beyond its proud history and traditions, Kano is home to all Nigerians.

The VP spoke on Saturday during the coronation of Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano.

Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, conveyed his good wishes to the government and people.

Osinbajo described the coronation as ‘historic’, noting that Kano is revered as a major commercial and economic centre in sub-Saharan Africa.

He hailed the tolerance of the culture of Kano, where opposite ideas co-exist peacefully.

Osinbajo said the state has a thriving free market economy, several millionaires and is the base of radical left politicians.

“This is the city of the socialist man of the masses, Mallam Aminu Kano and many of his disciples. Kano is also the home of the richest man in Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

“We are proud that it indeed remains home to all and for all Nigerians, regardless of tribe and ethnicity, and the melting pot of diverse tribes and cultures”, he said.

The event was attended by governors, ministers, traditional rulers, and other dignitaries.

Bayero emerged as the Emir of Kano after Governor Umar Ganduje dethroned Emir Muhammadu Sanusi, a former Governor of the Central Bank.