Home News Africa Kano Hisbah arrests pharmacist for taking young woman to his house – The Nation Newspaper
News Africa

Kano Hisbah arrests pharmacist for taking young woman to his house – The Nation Newspaper

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
kano-hisbah-arrests-pharmacist-for-taking-young-woman-to-his-house-–-the-nation-newspaper

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested one Yahaya Zakari for allegedly taking a young woman to his house at Sabuwar Gandu in Kano metropolis.

The Commander-General of the board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued in Kano yesterday.

A copy of the statement signed by Mallam Lawal Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer of the agency, was available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, the arrest was made following reports from residents of the area.

“The young woman went to buy drugs from Zakari’s chemist when he took her to his house,” he said.

Ibn-Sina expressed displeasure over the alleged action, assuring that the board would conduct thorough investigation into the development.

He therefore advised parents to monitor the movement of their children closely, especially female wards, to prevent unwanted incidents.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigeria’s Ex-Senate President, Saraki Speaks On Questioning By...

Hushpuppi: Nothing must happen to Abba Kyari –...

Protests Hit APC Congresses in Kwara, Lagos, Imo,...

‘SUSPICIOUS’ COURT ORDER ON IGBOHO: Benin must prove...

– FG Meets ASUU Tomorrow over Unresolved IssuesTHISDAYLIVE...

– Imo Police Kill Two Gunmen, Repel AttackTHISDAYLIVE...

APC Congress: Ebonyi adopts Option A4 voting system...

Tribunal declares Jarigbe as senator for C’River North,...

Bandits Invade Zamfara General Hospital, Kidnap Health Workers...

Yobe: Man in police net for allegedly molesting...

Leave a Reply