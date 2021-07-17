Home News Africa Kano govt sues cleric for alleged blasphemy, incitement – bioreports
Kano govt sues cleric for alleged blasphemy, incitement – bioreports

Abdullahi-Ganduje

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. Web image

Kano State government has sued an Islamic cleric, Abduljabbar Kabara, for alleged blasphemy and incitement.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muhammed Garba, stated this in a release made available to newsmen on Friday evening.

It alleged that the Kano-based Islamic cleric was famous for controversial religious commentaries and statements, which were regarded as mortifying the companions and the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The government said the decision to take court action followed the receipt of the First Information Report from the police by the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

It also said that the accused had been arraigned on Friday, July 16 before an Upper Sharia Court at Kofar Kudu.

The accused was charged before Qadi Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, for blasphemy, incitement, and sundry offences.

The statement added that the court adjourned to July 28, while the scholar would remain in police custody until Monday, July 19, 2021, when he would be remanded in prison till the adjourned date.

