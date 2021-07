In the spirit of the Salah celebrations, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has pardoned 136 inmates.

The inmates were freed from the Goron Dutse Medium Correctional Centre on Wednesday following what the governor described as a positive change in their behavior.

He also explained that the move is in line with the government’s efforts to decongest the correctional centres.

Governor Ganduje challenged the freed inmates to keep up their good behavior.