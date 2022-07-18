kano-govt-bans-tricycle-operations-from-10pm

The Kano State Government, Monday announced a ban on the operations of tricycles popularly known as A Daidata Sahu from 10 pm.

The designated curfew hour was billed to start from 10:00 pm-6:00 am with effect from Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The Information Commissioner, Malam Muhammad Garba declared this in a statement made available to newsmen in Kano, the state capital.

Garba said the decision to that effect was reached at the end of the state security meeting.

He added that the measure was part of an effort to ensure the security of lives and property in the state.

The commissioner, however, urged tricycle riders to comply and stop operating at the stipulated hours as security agents would enforce the ban without compromise.