Kano cleric Kabara charged with blasphemy, incitement – The Nation Newspaper

Kano controversial Islamic preacher, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara, has appeared before an Upper Sharia Court at Kofar Kudu, Kano, charged with blasphemy, incitement and sundry offences.

The Kano State Government, which is prosecuting the accused person, said he made controversial religious commentaries and statements which are regarded as mortifying the companions and the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Information Commissioner Muhammed Garba said in Kano that the decision to take court action followed the receipt of the First Information Report from the police by the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Qadi Ibrahim Sarki-Yola adjourned the case to July 28, while the scholar would remain in police custody until Monday July 19 2021, when he would be remanded in prison till the adjourned date.