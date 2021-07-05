The Kano State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman, State Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado, for one month based on a petition received from the Office of the Accountant General of the State on the refusal of the Chairman to accept a Chief Accountant posted to the Commission.

The posted Chief Accountant was rejected and was even served with a rejection letter in that respect, according to the State Accountant General, Alhaji Shehu Mu’azu.

This necessitated the office of the Accountant General to send a petition to the state House of Assembly for its intervention on the matter.

After a series of deliberations on the floor of the House, it was agreed to suspend Rimin-Gado for a period of one month to give way for the investigation on the subject matter.

The House appointed the House Committee Chairman on Public Complaints, Hon Umar Musa Gama, to head the Committee which has Hon Lawan Shehu, Chairman House Committee on Judiciary; Chairman House Committee on Public Account, Hon Salisu Ibrahim Doguwa; House Committee Chairman on Finance, Hon Magaji Dahiru Zarewa; Hon Sale Ahmad Marke, Chairman House Committee on Hajj, as members to investigate the matter.

The Committee has Deputy Director Legal as Secretary and Secretary Public Account Committee as Co-secretary and they were given two weeks to present its report findings to the House.

It is on records that Rimin-Gado ran into trouble when the State Government realized that he was operating a flamboyant lifestyle allegedly above his earnings.

Other allegations against him include not turning records of donations from Open Government Policy (OGP) programs as well as recovered funds not known to the Government.

But he rejected all accusations against him insisting that he runs an open system and that all his records are clear and ready for anybody to see.

