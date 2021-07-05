Kano Assembly suspends anti-corruption agency chairman | The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – Guardian Nigeria

Kano State House of Assembly has suspended the chairman of Kano State Public Complaint & Anti-Corruption Commission Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado.

Rimin-Gado is suspended for one month for refusing to accept a level four civil servant deployed to the commission as a financial officer.

A motion moved by the majority leader, Labaran Abdul Madara, at the plenary where the house unanimously directed the committee on anti-corruption to investigate the allegation and report to the house in two weeks.

The embattled anti-graft boss recently rejected the accounting officer insisted the action contravened extant laws establishing the commission.

Rimin-Gado, who had earlier raised alarm over what he considered undue interference of government’s in the affairs of the commission, vowed to refute any attempted incursion on its independence.

