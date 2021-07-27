The Kano State House of Assembly has recommended the immediate sacking and arrest of the suspended chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the resolution was made during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hamisu Chidari, on Monday.

Presenting the report, the chairman of the Ad hoc Committee, Musa Gama (PDP-Nasarawa), explained that the 12-member committee had concluded its investigations and came out with five recommendations.

Gama said that the recommendations included immediate sacking of the suspended chairman, his arrest and prosecution; as well as setting up of an ad hoc committee to investigate the financial activities of the commission from 2015 to date.

Speaking after the plenary, the House majority leader, Labaran Madari (APC-Warawa), said the joint committee set up by the House to investigate Rimin-Gado explained that the committee had recommended that the state civil service should take appropriate action against Isah Yusif, a level four officer serving as accountant at the commission.

The leader said the committee also called on the accountant earlier rejected by Rimin-Gado to assume duty as soon as possible.

NAN recalls that local radio had reported that Kano Assembly had received a petition from the Office of the Accountant-General regarding the rejection of a chief accountant posted to the commission.

Upon receiving the petition, the House suspended Rimin-Gado for one month and sets up a committee to investigate him.

NAN reports that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje then appointed Mr Mahmoud Balarabe, a Director for Public Prosecution with the State Ministry of Justice, as acting Executive Chairman of the commission on July 8.

(NAN)