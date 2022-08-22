Home NEWS Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s nine new commissioners
NEWSNews Africa

Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s nine new commissioners

by News
6 views
kano-assembly-approves-ganduje’s-nine-new-commissioners

Kano State House of Assembly on Monday screened nine new commissioners nominated by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari, announced the receipt of a letter from Ganduje for an additional commissioner-nominee, Aminu Ibrahim-Tsanyawa.

Ibrahim-Chidari had on August 15 read out the first letter from the governor.

The nominations followed the resignation of some members of the state executive council to run for office in 2023.

The commissioners are Ibrahim Dan’azumi, Abdulhalim Abdullahi, Lamin Sani-Zawiyya,Ya’u Abdullahi-Yan’shana.

Others are Garba Yusuf Abubakar, Yusuf Jibirin, Adamu Fanda, Saleh Kausami, and Ali Burum-Burum.

They were confirmed after the legislators deliberated on their interview which dwelled on their achievements.

An invitation letter has been sent to Ibrahim-Tsanyawa to appear on Tuesday for screening.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

CHAN 2023: Home Eagles hold Plateau United in...

Political assassinations: Osun govt talks tough, warns war...

Osun Assembly Passes Environmental Protection Bill 2022 Into...

Again, US Returns $23m Abacha Loot  

Four LAUTECH Graduates Get PhD Scholarships In U.S.

Dike, Another Amaechi’s Ally Dumps APC

Gunmen Abduct 13 Passengers In Osun

We Have Not Commenced 2022 Recruitment — NPF

Pantami applauds ICT’s 17.92% contributions to GDP

Transfer: It’s nice – Kevin Trapp speaks on...

Leave a Reply