kano-anti-corruption-boss,-gado-battles-gov-ganduje

Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, the Executive Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), on Tuesday rejected posting of new accountant to the commission by the state government.

The embattled anti-corruption boss, Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado fell apart with the Government after an alleged secret investigation into his financial misdemeanor.

He allegedly fired back by commencing investigation on the Governor’s wife, Hafsat Ganduje’s activities.

A memo sighted by bioreports, reference number PCAC/GEN/1/VOL.1/XX addressed to the state’s Accountant General, declared that the government lacks the power to decide for his agency by appointing new Accountant into the Commission.

Gado said “The Commission is govern (sic) by the provision of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law 2008 (as amended), “ adding that “appointment into any office of the Commission other than its membership is within the exclusive competence of the Commission.”

An impeccable source at the Ministry of finance said PCACC’s current Accountant is a level 7 officer, hence the need for urgent replacement to pave way for full investigation into the agency’s financial transactions.

“The Anti corruption Czar hit the spotlight following a report of a private inquest launched by the government on his alleged flamboyant life style”, the source added.

It was not immediately clear how the state government was going to respond to the technicalities raised in Gado’s letter, as a source said ” the letter was submitted to the Accountant General late evening on Tuesday.”