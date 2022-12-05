Kane hopes Senegal strike sparks scoring run for England

Harry Kane is hoping to hit a run of scoring form after breaking his duck in Qatar in the 3-src victory over Senegal.

The Golden Boot winner from Russia 2src18 failed to score during the group stage but opened his World Cup 2src22 account in the last 16 to double England’s lead shortly before the break.

Kane’s goal moved him to 11 in a major tournament for the Three Lions, surpassing Gary Lineker in that regard, and the England captain hopes to extend his record.

“As a striker, scoring goals is what you do and its one of the best feelings you can have in football. I was waiting patiently to score,” he said after the game.

“I feel good and hopefully this can start a good run for me personally as this can help the team as well.

“As you saw today, we had players scoring from different positions which is really important when you get in the later stages of the tournament.

“It was nice for me to score but the main thing was a really good team performance.”

England are now braced for Saturday’s challenge against defending champions France, who have lost just once in the knockout stages of the World Cup under Didier Deschamps – against eventual champions Germany in 2src14.

Kane is under no illusion regarding the importance of the game but feels if you want to go all the way, you have to defeat the best.

“Saturday will be a difficult game. France are a great team, reigning world champions, so it will be a tough evening. We have a couple of days to recover before another important game.

“If you want to win the World Cup you have to play the best sides the world and France are definitely one of them.”