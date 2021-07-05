Kamya Panjabi shares photo with family in new house, husband says ‘fun time’ – The Indian Express









Kamya Panjabi got married to Shalabh Dang in 2020. (Photo: Kamya/Instagram)

Actor Kamya Panjabi, who got married to medical professional Shalabh Dang last year, has shifted to her new house in Delhi. Given their work, Kamya stays in Mumbai while Shalabh lives in Delhi, and the couple keeps on traveling to spend time with each other.

The Shakti actor shared the perfect family portrait with her husband and their kids, and wrote, “New House New Balcony Same people 🥳🤩 P.S Caption by #IshanDang 🤩 #familytime #dilli #ishanaara @shalabhdang.”

Shalabh too replied on the post writing, “Funtime 😍 family time 😍 @panjabikamya.”

The couple’s friends also congratulated them. Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant posted a number of emojis, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while producer Vikas Kalantari wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️.”

Currently, a part of Shakti: Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kamya Panjabi was earlier married to Bunty Negi. She has a daughter from her first marriage. Shalabh too has a son from his previous marriage.

Talking about her decision to tie the knot with Shalabh, Kamya earlier told indianexpress.com, “Both our families have been asking us to settle down. I had decided not to get married but after meeting Shalabh, things have changed. While my family is overjoyed, his family is also excited about the match. Since we both are parents, we also understand each other’s responsibilities. While my daughter Aara dotes on Shalabh, his son Ishan and I also get along like a house on fire.”

The actor also shared that while men usually cannot stand strong-headed women, Shalabh is quite ‘different’. “He lets me be the way I am. He makes me emotionally secure, the fact that made me fall in love with him. Shalabh has also been very supportive when it comes to our future. I was reluctant of the marriage since we are in two different cities. But Shalabh assured that he will take care of it all,” she shared.