kammerer-moves-into-overall-lead-in-saddle-bronc-riding-at-corn-palace-stampede

Jul. 18—Jacob Kammerer, of Philip, has taken the lead in the saddle bronc riding event with a score of 87 following Saturday’s performance at the 50th Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo.

Blaine Beaty from Frazee, Minn., had Saturday’s top score in the bull riding with a mark of 85, right behind Mason Moody of Letcher, who had an 86 on Friday. Josh Erikson of Bandera, Texas is currently in second of tie down roping with a time of 9.8.

Partners Jeff Johnston from Thedford, Neb. and Jeff Hillman from McAlester, Okla., are currently in second of team roping with a time of 5.4.

Richard Coats, of Hastings, Nebraska landed in first place overall with a 3.9 time in steer wrestling.

Allison Pauley, from Honey Creek, Iowa, finished with her barrel racing competition with Saturday’s top time of 15.38 seconds. Overall, it places her in third.

The last day of the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo is Sunday, with the final performance at 8 p.m.

Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo

Horseman’s Sports Arena

Saturday’s results

Saddle bronc riding: 87: Jacob Kammerer, Philip, South Dakota; 84.5: Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, South Dakota; 83: Cauy Pennington, Kiowa, Colorado; 79: Lane Stirling, Buffalo, South Dakota; 78: Dylan Schofield, Philip, South Dakota; 74: Rhett Fanning, Stephenville, Texas; 73: Dusty Hausauer, Dickinson, North Dakota.

Steer wrestling: :3.9: Richard Coats, Hastings, Neb.; :4.5: Dru Melvin, Hebron, Neb.; :4.9: Jeff Richardson, Kearney, Neb.; :5.6: Kris Rasmussen, Riverdale, Neb.; :6.4: Tyler Schau, Almont, North Dakota.; :7.0: Tyler Ravenscroft, Nenzel, Neb.; :15.8: Garret Arndorfer, Berthold, North Dakota.; :16.2: Landon Sivertsen, Ree Heights, South Dakota.; :20.3: Beau Kelley, Artesia, New Mexico.

Tie-down roping: :9.8: Josh Eirikson, Bandera, Texas; :10.1: Lee Sivertsen Spearfish, South Dakota; :10.7: Brock Belkham, Flandreau, South Dakota; :17.8: Scott Halverson, Fairview, South Dakota.

Team roping: :5.4: Jeff Johnston, Thedford, Nebraska/Jeff Hillman, McAlester, Oklahoma; :6.1: Cameron Irwin, Buffalo, Wyoming/Rory Brown, Edgemont, South Dakota; :8.6: Luke Fenton, Columbia, Missouri/Marc Fenton, Columbia, Missouri; :12.2: Jason Schoor, Chambers, Nebraska/Heath Barlow, Ewing, Nebraska.

Barrel Racing: :15.38: Allison Pauley, Honey Creek, Iowa; :15.44: Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Oklahoma; :15.73: Stephanie McCready, Marshalltown, Iowa; :15.89: Wanda Brown, Edgemont, South Dakota; :15.92: Amber Garrett, Pierre, South Dakota; :15.92: Cindy Baltezore, Beresford, South Dakota; :15.93: Jolene Loiseau, Flandreau, South Dakota; :16.27: Josey Clark, Carrington, North Dakota; :16.34: Siggy Scheid, Hazen, North Dakota; :20.71: Shelby Janssen, Austin, Minnesota; :25.54: Hallie Hanssen, Hermosa, South Dakota; :28.92: Kari Addison, New Underwood, South Dakota.

Bull Riding: 85: Blaine Beaty, Frazee, Minnesota; 82.5: Ethan Skogquist, Elk River, Minnesota; 81.5: Riggin Shippy, Colome, South Dakota; 76: Zach Parker, Durant, Oklahoma.