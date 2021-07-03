kamarudeen:-2021-utme:-osun-govt-receives-student-who-scored-350-in-jamb

The Osun state Government has expressed delight and satisfaction over the feat recorded by A 19-year-old private school student, Abdulwasiu Kamarudeen, who scored 350 in the recently released 2021 UTME result.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Folorunsho Oladoyin, while receiving the student in his office, urged other students in both private and public schools in the state to draw inspiration from Adbdulwasiu Kamarudeen.

He described his result as a masterpiece when viewed against the poor results obtained by the majority of both public and private school students who sat for the examination throughout the country.

The Commissioner highlighted the series of efforts the Oyetola admin has put in place aimed at changing the face of Education in Osun for good.

The Education Commissioner said the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola will continue to do everything possible to ensure that the younger generation who are the future of the state and the country at large continue to get the best in terms of quality education.

He said, “We are determined to produce more of Adbdulwasiu Kamarudeen in our state, the intervention of the OLUBEWO in both public and private schools across our state is beginning to pay off.

“It doesn’t matter whether the pupil is from a public or private school, this is a pride to us as a state and we are proud to be identified with this. I use this opportunity to tell other young people to take this as a challenge. I know we can produce more of this brilliant student and we are determined to do that,” the commissioner said