kaizer-motaung-jr-appointed-kaizer-chiefs-sporting-director

Today we introduce to you our new Sporting Director, Mr. Kaizer Motaung JR . Congratulations @kaizerm_jr on your new appointment, we look forward to a beautiful and fruitful journey with you as you embark on this new chapter in your life! #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/jmQtTwvMVp

— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 1, 2021