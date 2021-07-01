Home SPORTS Kaizer Motaung Jr appointed Kaizer Chiefs sporting director
SPORTS

Kaizer Motaung Jr appointed Kaizer Chiefs sporting director

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
kaizer-motaung-jr-appointed-kaizer-chiefs-sporting-director

PSL

Austin Ditlhobolo

@A_B_Ditlhobolo on Twitter

Last Updated

Backpagepix

  • PSL
  • Kaizer Chiefs
  • Transfers

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the appointment of Kaizer Motaung Junior as the club’s new sporting director

Today we introduce to you our new Sporting Director, Mr. Kaizer Motaung JR . Congratulations @kaizerm_jr on your new appointment, we look forward to a beautiful and fruitful journey with you as you embark on this new chapter in your life! #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/jmQtTwvMVp

— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 1, 2021

MORE TO FOLLOW…

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

2022 World Cup Asian Qualifiers Final Draw: Iran...

‘F*ck’ – Haaland’s father reacts to Sancho leaving...

Video: England train after Germany triumph

‘I’m laughing myself to death!’ – Low’s Germany...

Messi hits free agency but Barcelona president Laporta...

Orlando Pirates made me – Tinkler on working...

Video: Africa’s transfer flops of 2020-21

Why I defied peoples’ advice, signed for Kashiwa...

Fan View: ‘Give us the league already’ –...

‘I follow their games and playing style’ –...

Leave a Reply