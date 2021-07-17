Kaizer Chiefs must ‘go out and make history against Al Ahly’ in Caf Champions League final – Motaung

Amakhosi are one step closer to lifting the top continental trophy for the first time in their history

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has called on the players to go all out and make history during the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly.



Motaung insists it is a crucial moment for the club to lift a trophy they have never been able to in their 51 years of existence. To the chair, it is also an opportunity to reward the fans and South Africans who are going to support them as they tackle the reigning champions in Morocco.

“My message to the team is that we have worked hard to reach the final. We must now go all out on Saturday to make it count. I also want to encourage the team to remember they are carrying the hopes of the Amakhosi family and the rest of South Africans who are rallying behind the team,” Motaung told the club’s portal.

“To win the trophy and to put the star on top of the Kaizer Chiefs badge will ensure team members will forever have their names cast in stone in the history books of the club. I am confident they will represent us with pride and dignity. I wish the team all of the best in the 90 minutes of sweating it out against Al Ahly. We all know they have been there and done it before. But we have also worked hard to reach this stage and we are going for gold.”

Historic Moment

Motaung gave credit to the team for working hard in the continental competition even though they struggled on the Premier Soccer League front.



“This is historic and a moment that we have all been waiting for. It is important to remember that we have come a long way to get here. To some, it might appear as a season’s work, but this is an important part of a journey we have traveled over the past 51 years,” added the chair.

“The team has worked hard to reach the final through trying conditions, coupled with playing at the height of the Covid-19 global pandemic. It took courage, character and commitment to go through all the stages of this competition to reach the final. I want to thank the team and the entire club for their contribution and hard work during the journey to reach the final.”

“I am humbled and want to thank God for enabling me to witness this history of seeing the club play in the Caf Champions League final. I also want to thank all the past and present members of the club – and our legions of loyal supporters that have formed part of our journey – for their contribution.”