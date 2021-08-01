kaizer-chiefs-launch-environmentally-inspired-jersey-ahead-of-orlando-pirates-showdown

The players will wear the new colours during a pre-season match against their cross-town rivals on Sunday

Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs have unveiled new home and away kits for the 2021-22 season ahead of their Carling Black Label Cup encounter against Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

Amakhosi’s new jersey is dominated by the traditional gold and black colours that has been described as the “club’s DNA”.

It also features a black modern design neckline on the classic Kaizer Chiefs gold shirt and it is complemented by a black and grey pattern on the side of the jersey.

Black and Gold Shorts

“The home jersey will be worn on-field with both black and gold shorts,” the club announced in a media statement.

“The away jersey is predominantly black and iron-grey with accent gold lines mapping out the African continent, connecting us to Africa’s tapestry and solidifying our journey on the continent, particularly after the memorable journey in last season’s Caf Champions League competition.

“The vibrant away kit is completed with black shorts and black socks with a similar pattern as the jersey,” Jessica Motaung, Chiefs’ marketing director, said.

“With these two kits, we connect with our heritage and look forward to the future. We align our brand and our supporters on the journey to success. This is our roadmap to victory! Let us wear our jerseys with pride, inspired to achieve.

The new jersey is also meant to drive an environmental conservation message against plastics. “This year the new jerseys are supported by an environmentally friendly campaign – ’Plastic never felt so good,” the statement added.

“Once again, innovation was key in developing the 2021/22 kit, featuring Nike’s technology which enhances ventilation to increase comfort and speed.

“The kit is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles – it has been turned into a lightweight fabric that is breathable while still maintaining a strong knit structure.

“Nike’s Move To Zero is the company’s journey toward a zero-carbon and zero-waste future.

The Soweto club also unveiled a new jersey for their women’s team and Motaung believes the initiative will make everyone associated with the club happy.

“We are thrilled to also launch an away jersey in the ladies’ and youth jerseys this season. This will make many of our younger and female supporters very happy,” Motaung added.

“It is important that we are all part of the Amakhosi family.”

The players will don the new colours during Sunday’s Carling Black Label Cup against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.