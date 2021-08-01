Kaizer Chiefs’ Castro, Billiat & Dolly wont replicate Mamelodi Sundowns form – Mphela

The retired South African star pointed out factors that would make the Amakhosi players not perform as they did with the Brazilians

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Katlego Mphela has claimed Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly are not the same high-performing players they were at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Dolly returned to South Africa earlier this week to sign for Chiefs, where he will link up with Billiat and Castro again, but Mphela has explained why he thinks the players are not capable of replicating their performances from when they were with the Brazilians. Mphela himself featured for Sundowns and Amakhosi but his stint with the latter was largely hampered by injuries.

Different Tactics, environment

“I really don’t know, I think it’s a tricky one. As you know, the environments and tactics are not the same,” Mphela told KickOff.com.

Editors’ Picks ‘The week was crazy!’ – Inter kit sponsor Socios stunned by design backlash

Press-ups, quizzes and Love Island – Inside Liverpool’s ‘unique’ pre-season camp

Mexico star Dos Santos’ decision to play after father’s death shows strength can have more than one meaning

Sam Hutchinson: Chelsea’s next John Terry was forced to retire aged 21 but fought back

“I don’t think they are still the same players. If you can look at Billiat, he is coming back from a long-term injury, Dolly has not been playing overseas and Castro was playing bits and pieces last season.

“And again, I think [Samir] Nurkovic is the who is going to start ahead of Castro because of the form he was in previously.

“But even if they play together, I don’t see them producing the same performances or the same results as they did at Sundowns, because, again, the tactics of Stuart Baxter differ from those of Pitso [Mosimane].

“And obviously, they are getting to a stage in their careers where they are getting old. But they are still good players, they will help Chiefs with their experience. They still have quality in them, it depends how Baxter uses them.”

When he signed his Chiefs deal, Dolly cherished his reunion with Billiat and said their association will help the club get goals.

“I speak with Khama a lot and it is an exciting time to play with him again, especially after we had good connections when we played at Sundowns,” he said.

“We will bring what we have learnt throughout a couple of seasons that we played for different clubs. We can come back, work hard for the team and score more goals as we encourage each other.”

Dolly returned to PSL after he spent four seasons with Montpellier in France.