Kaffy: Why I disagree with sack of Living Faith pastors – TheCable Lifestyle – TheCable

Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, Nigerian dancer and choreographer better known as Kaffy, says she disagrees with sacking pastors in an attempt to expand Church outreach.

Reports had earlier surfaced alleging that about 41 pastors of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCWW) were sacked for not meeting certain growth benchmarks.

In his reaction to the controversies that trailed the reports, David Oyedepo, founder of the LFCWW, had justified the action while describing the ex-pastors as “blatant failures”.

Oyedepo’s comment had also sparked mixed reactions on social media platforms.

Joining the fray, Kaffy took to Instagram on Thursday to speak about churches, expansion bids, and Christendom in general.

“As much as I respect the expansion of church outreaches, I disagree with this approach of sacking pastors. Human behavior isn’t one you can put a timeline to how receptive or not they can be towards a lifestyle change,” she wrote.

“To hear this makes me question how the pastors were ordained in the first place. Sacking them is like giving up on both the pastors themselves and mission. Even the pastors are not without weaknesses.

“Maybe they needed to revamp; training like human behavioral sciences, therapy courses, emotional intelligence courses. I think it should be more about the quality of life improved by the Christian doctrine than number of souls.

“As we were taught that heaven rejoices over the winning of one soul like it’s a million. I don’t think you have won a soul just by someone walking in, declaring born again, and going back to sin.

“[I] might not even come back to the church or attends for the sake of ‘I Dey go church’. If the branches are too much why not scale down and remodel.”

In 2020, Oyedepo had similarly sacked an undisclosed number of officials for allegedly looting the church’s treasury.

Copyright 2021 TheCable. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from TheCable.

Follow us on twitter @Thecablestyle