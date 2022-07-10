kaduna-train-attack:-ango-abdullahi’s-son,-sadiq-looks-totally-different-after-spending-3-months-in-captivity

Sadiq Angp, son of the Convener of the Northern Elders’ Forum, Ango Abdullahi, who was kidnapped from Kaduna train in March 28, has finally gained freedom from his captors but sadly, he looks a shadow of his former self.

Sadiq was among seven kidnapped passengers released by the terrorists on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

It would be recalled that in a video released in May, Abdullahi, who won PDP ticket for Kaduna legislative election while in captivity, had begged for the Federal Government’s intervention, saying most of the 62 abducted victims were sick.

In the video, he’d said;

“We have been here for 62 days. Most of us here are sick and we are not in good condition. Everyday, the situation gets deteriorates. We are appealing to the Federal Government to come to our aid before we start losing our lives.”

Only 7, our of the 62 abducted victims were released. They are Bosede Olurotimi, Abubakar Zubairu, Alhassan Sule, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi. Others are Muhammad Daiyabu Paki, Aliyu Usman & the only foreign national of Pakistani origin, Dr. Muhammad Abuzar Afzal.