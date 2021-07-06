kaduna-sets-up-commission-of-inquiry-over-nlc-strike

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday established a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) strike of May 2021, with Justice Ishaq Bello, a retired judge, as chairman.

Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, in a statement on Tuesday named Attorney-General of Cross River State, Eyo Ekpo, and Mrs Joan Jatau-Kadiya, ex-Attorney General of Kaduna State as members.

Also named is former Assistant General of NLC and Deputy National Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chom Bagu.

The statement listed other members as: AVM Rabiu Dabo, Dr Nasirudeen Usman and Malam Mohammed Isah Aliyu.

