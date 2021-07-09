A Nigerian Navy man, Bilal Mohammed, who died while defending students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna State, who were abducted by bandits, got married in April this year.

bioreports learnt that the military man, Ordinary Seaman Mohammed, died alongside the Nigerian Army man, Private Salisu Rabiu, while engaging the bandits who attacked the school and kidnapped over 150 students in the early hours of Monday.







Mohammed got wedded on April 3, and died on July 5.







bioreports had on Tuesday reported the identities of the two Nigerian soldiers killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits during an attack on the secondary school in Maramara, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna.































Bandits on Monday attacked the school located on the outskirts of the Kaduna state capital, whisking away over 150 students.

The gunmen also shot the two military men dead.

“An officer of the Nigerian Army, Private Salisu Rabiu and that of the Navy, Ordinary Seaman Bilal Mohammed were killed by the bandits after the attack,” a source had told bioreports.

Monday’s attack on Bethel Baptist High School was the fourth mass school kidnap in Kaduna state since December.

The incident comes a few weeks after some students of Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri were also kidnapped by gunmen in Kebbi state.

On May 30, pupils were abducted from an Islamic School in Tegina, Niger State.

On March 12, bandits also abducted 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In February 2021, gunmen struck the Government Secondary School in Kagara, Niger State, abducting school pupils, teachers and workers.

Also on December 11, 2020, 344 secondary schoolboys were also abducted from Kankara in Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, while he was there.

Hundreds of schoolgirls were also kidnapped in Chibok in 2014 by Boko Haram, some of whom have not been released till date.

In February 2018, 110 schoolgirls were also abducted by Boko Haram from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State. Five died in the process while others were later released, except Leah Sharibu, a Christian girl who refused to renounce her faith.