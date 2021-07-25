Home NEWS Kaduna School Abduction: 28 More Students Regain Freedom
NEWS

Kaduna School Abduction: 28 More Students Regain Freedom

28 more abducted students of the Bethel Baptist Secondary School in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

The students were found inside the Tsoho Gaya Forest in Chikun Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Sunday.

It is not clear whether the bandits released them for ransom or they were rescued by security operatives or escaped by themselves.

Three of the students were rescued by police operatives some days ago at a location also in Chikun Local Government Area and were later taken to a police medical facility for medical checks.

121 students of Bethel Baptist secondary school in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state were abducted from their hotels by bandits on July 8.

The bandits later demanded a ransom of ₦60 ransom for the release of the students.

More to follow.


