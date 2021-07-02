kaduna-revenue-service-seals-hotels,-hospital-over-n22m-tax-liabilities

Officials of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service seal three hotels and a hospital.

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service has sealed three hotels and a hospital over N22.2 million tax liabilities.

According to the service, the affected facilities which are located in the state capital were owing the Kaduna government between N12million, N2.8 million; N347,000 and N7million tax respectively.

Legal Adviser of the Kaduna Internal Revenue service, Aisha Mohammed, who is also the leader of the enforcement team, says the service had obtained court orders to seal the hotels and hospital for defaulting despite several notifications, adding that the businesses will remain sealed until they settle their outstanding debts.

A file photo of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

She explained that the action is in line with the provisions of Section 104 (3) and (4) of the Personal Income Tax (Amendment) Act, 2011 and Section 37 (3) and (4) of Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2020, as amended.

According to her, the tax liabilities are based on assessment from 2012 to 2018, and the Service has served them notice several times but they refused to oblige.

The Legal Adviser, however, admonished other business operators in the state to settle their outstanding tax liabilities or be ready to face the same treatment.