kaduna-residents-groan-over-high-rate-of-insecurity

Many residents of Kaduna on Tuesday expressed worry over the continuous security threat, resulting in kidnapping, killings, and calls for huge amounts of ransom by bandits.

Many of them, who were not at work or engaging in other business activities were spotted discussing the spate of insecurity in the state in groups.

A bioreports reporter, who visited Kakuri, Sabo-Tasha, Kurmin Gwari, Television, Nasarawa and Barnawa on Tuesday, interviewed some of them who suggested that, unless the Federal Government declared “a State of Emergency”, kidnapping for ransom and other forms of insecurity will not stop.

Others were of the opinion that, since there is a security threat in the state, no business will thrive, as there will be no buyers, just as everybody is afraid when kidnappers will come knocking at their doors.

According to Mr. Uche Nwachukwu, a car dealer in Television garage: “For the past two months, nobody has come to price any of my vehicles. Feeding has become difficult for me and my family. Those I expected to buy my vehicle are finding things difficult as there has been retrenchment in their places of work.”

Madam Ruth Adejo, who sells yam, dried cassava, and beans in wholesale quantities said she has stopped going to bush markets for the past four months.

According to her, she travelled to bush markets in Minna, Niger State, and other neighboring states to buy directly from farmers before transporting them to Kaduna market for resale.

“I have stopped going to bush markets to buy foodstuffs in large quantities because of insecurity in the state. Criminals have once trapped me on my way from the bush market. I was saved miraculously. Since then, I stopped going to the bush market.

Also, speaking in an interview with bioreports in Narayi, Chikun Local Government Area of the state, Dr. Moses Yusuf, who owns the popular “Healer’s Hospital” said hospital business has not been favourable since few weeks as most sick people who supposed to come for treatment used local herbs to treatment, even as some buy drugs and treat themselves at home.

Going by the security threat in Kaduna State and its environs and with the silence by the state government, businesses, which once made the state an industrial hub, may shut down.