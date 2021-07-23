Home News Africa Kaduna: Police rescue two Bethel Baptist students, remain 118 – bioreports
News Africa

Kaduna: Police rescue two Bethel Baptist students, remain 118 – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
kaduna:-police-rescue-two-bethel-baptist-students,-remain-118-–-bioreports
Police

By Ibrahim Wuyo – Kaduna 

Police operatives in Kaduna have rescued two of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist High school in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The students were rescued in Rijanna area along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, on Wednesday evening.

While confirming the development, the spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, ASP Mohammed Jalige said that the students were taken to a police medical facility for medical examination.

ALSO READ: Herdsmen kill 3-month-old baby, couple, one other in Benue

With this development, 118 of the students are now in captivity as one other student was earlier found in the bush last week.

The bandits have reportedly, demanded a N60 million ransom to release the students.

bioreports News Nigeria

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Public display of affluence dangerous, DSS warns –...

Reactions as Senator kneels before ex-Governor Ibori –...

US Bank Got Report That IPOB’s Account Is...

Gunmen in uniform kill five policemen at Enugu...

Military won’t condone violent secession agitation, CDS warns...

Winners Chapel sack pastors: Bishop Oyedepo tok why...

Nigerian kidnappers free three students abducted in restive...

Death toll from Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash rises to...

COVID-19 third wave: FG shuts down Abuja parks...

IPOB: Abaribe Vows To Stand Surety For Kanu...

Leave a Reply