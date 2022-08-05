kaduna:-police-officers’-wives-embark-on-fasting,-prayers-over-bandits’-attacks

Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) Kaduna Command, has commended spiritual exercise against bandits’ attack in Kaduna and its environs.

The wife of the Inspector General of Police, Hajiya Hajara Alkali Baba Usman, had a few days ago instructed POWA members to embark on a two-day fasting and prayers to seek divine intervention over bandits’ attack across the country

Following this, Kaduna Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, in a statement on Friday, said that the officers’ wives embarked on fasting and prayers over continued attack by criminals on innocent people, their husbands.

He said the prayer session was embarked upon as there is no option than to pray to Almighty God to arrest the killers.

“The religious practice, which was led by the State Chairperson of POWA and wife of the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, Alhaja Salimat Tinuke Ayoku, was devoted to bringing peace to Nigeria, owing to the recent unmitigated security challenges,” the statement said.

During the prayer session, they prayed for an end to the security challenges in Kaduna State and Nigeria as a whole.