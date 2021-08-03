kaduna-pdp-chieftain,-danjuma-sarki-condemns-postponement-of-council-polls,-says-apc-jittery

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kaduna State, Danjuma Sarki has decried the shifting of the local government election to September 4.

He stated that the shifting of the council’s election in the State for the third time would dampen the electorates morale.

Recall that on Monday, the Chairman of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM), Dr Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu had in a meeting with stakeholders, announced the postponement of the local government election earlier scheduled for August 14 to September 4, 2021.

The chairman of KAD-SIECOM explained to the stakeholders that the postponement was inevitable due to the late arrival of the expected battery that would power voting machines from China.

According to the PDP chieftain, the postponement of the local government election in the state was a complete failure of the ruling party in the state to properly put things in the right perspectives.

He lamented, “It is unfortunate that an election body like KADSIECOM will be postponing the election for the third time over a flimsy excuse.

“It is evidently clear that it is either they are not ready or the government of APC is jittery over the possible outcome of the polls if allowed to be free and fair.”

Danjuma Sarki explained that the main opposition, the PDP was ready for the conduct of the election at the local government level.

“KADSIECOM told us the last time that they need enough time to take delivery of the battery from China and now the time given for the election in August isn’t enough time for them,” he lamented.

The party chieftain noted that they were told that by July 20, the battery would have arrived and everything would have been in place for the conduct of the election, hence, the choice of August 14.

He assured, “But the good thing is that we will be waiting. The election must take place. The Kaduna electorate are ready to elect those they believe can represent them well in the local government level.”

Danjuma Sarki noted that the postponement of the council’s election showed that the ruling party in the state had no clear agenda for the people in Kaduna.