The Kaduna State Government has ordered the immediate closure of 13 schools located in areas that have been identified as vulnerable to attacks by bandits.

This followed Monday’s bandit attack on Bethel Baptist school in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where an unspecified number of students were kidnapped.





The directive which was issued by the Director-General of Quality Assurance Authority in the state Ministry of Education, Umma Ahmed, to proprietors of private schools, says the closure was with immediate effect.

The statement warned against failure to comply.

“You are hereby advised to adhere to the contents of this letter as appropriate sanctions shall be meted out to schools that are found wanting for non-compliance, please,” she said.

Ahmed listed the names of the affected schools to include, Faith Academy, along Kachia Road adjacent to Jakaranda; Deeper Life Academy, Maraban Rido; Ecwa Secondary School, Ungwar Maje and Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi.

Others are St. Peters Minor Seminary, Katari; Prelude Secondary School, Kujama; Ibiso Secondary school, Tashar Iche; Tulip International (Boys) School and Tulip International (Girls) School.

Also on the list are Goodnews Secondary School, St. Augustine, Kujama; Comprehensive Development Institution (CDI), Tudun Mare and Adventist College, Kujama.

Faith Academy is owned by Living Faith Church Worldwide, founded by Bishop David Oyedepo.

The school is not far from a boarding school where many students were abducted in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.