kaduna:-kidnappers-abduct-four-persons-in-giwa

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed Shika village in Giwa Local Government area of Kaduna State, abducted the wife of a staff member of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, three children.

Alhaji Bawa Idrisu, a resident of the area, said the abductors stormed the village at about 11pm on Friday, went straight to the room of their target, picked the four victims

According to him, men of the vigilantes pursued the bandits, as soon as they were alerted.

He said the bandits decided to exchange gunfire with the vigilantes, but the superior fire of vigilantes made the bandits to run, abandoning one of the victims.

Confirming the attack, Alhaji Zubairu Alhassan Zico, Giwa Local Government Area, council chairman, said he had received a report of the attackers who invaded the residence of one Mallam Isa Umar who works in the Estate Department, Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnics Zaria and kidnapped four members of his family at about 11pm.

He applauded the giant effort of the vigilante members, and promised that the council would enhance security surveillance in the area to rescue the victims.

The Kaduna Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige did not pick his call for confirmation.