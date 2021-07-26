kaduna-kidnap:-four-additional-baptist-students-regain-freedom

A map showing Kaduna, a state in Nigeria’s north-west region.

Four additional abducted students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School in Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

A top official of the school told Channels Television on Monday that the four students escaped from the forest last night where they were held captive by their abductors.

The latest development, therefore, brings the total number of the rescued students to 38 out of the 121 that were abducted by bandits on July 5th.

Eighty-three other students are still in the custody of the kidnappers inside the forest, with their parents and the school management praying fervently for their safe return.

On Sunday, 28 more abducted students of the school also regained their freedom.

The students were found inside the Tsoho Gaya Forest in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Sunday.

It is not clear whether the bandits released them for ransom or they were rescued by security operatives or escaped by themselves.

Three of the students were rescued by police operatives some days ago at a location also in Chikun Local Government Area and were later taken to a police medical facility for medical checks.

The bandits, who stormed their school on July 8, later demanded a ransom of ₦60million for the release of the students.