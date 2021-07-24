Some gunmen on Friday attacked Government Secondary School, Unguwar Sarki, in Kaduna metropolis when SS3 students were about to write their NECO examination and took away packaged question papers.

It was reliably gathered that when the gunmen stormed the school, they ordered the NECO supervisor to surrender the examination papers.

The supervisor’s explanation that it was question papers meant for final year students who were writing NECO fell on deaf ears as the attackers grabbed the packaged papers.

“They snatched the wrapped examination papers and answer sheets and left,” Abdullah Mohammed, one of the students said.



The Principal of the school, Hajiya Bilkisu Aliyu, said in an interview with newsmen, that the gunmen trailed the NECO supervisor from a commercial bank along Alkali Road where she had gone to collect the exam questions and answer sheets.

“Thinking it was money, they demanded she hand over the bulk of the wrapped papers to them and threatened to shoot her.

“They were told it was not money but they would not listen. They snatched the papers and disappeared into thin air,” she said.

Meanwhile, a parent, Sanusi Umar, whose child was among those writing the senior exams, said, “What we heard initially was bandits had come to kidnap our students. So hundreds of parents stormed the school.

“However, on getting to the school, we were told it was armed robbers that came to take away the wrapped examination papers thinking it was money.

“I want to call on the government and security agencies to beef up security in schools since these criminals are now targeting our schools.”

It was gathered that the school and NECO staff had to mobilise exam papers from other centres to enable the students to write the affected papers under strict security surveillance.

bioreports recalls that gunmen stormed Bethel Baptist School on Monday 7th July, 2021 and kidnapped 121 students. Irked by the action of kidnappers, the Kaduna State Government penultimate week closed down some schools that are prone to security threat.

Kaduna is known as a nerve centre for security threats.

As at the time of filing the report, there was no statement from the state Ministry of Education about the incident.

